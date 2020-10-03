Actress Chacha Eke Announces Her Marriage Is Over

Nollywood star Chacha Eke has taken to social media to announce that her marriage to movie director Austin Fanni Ikechukwu is over.

The mum of three in an emotional video she shared on her Instagram page disclosed that she is leaving the 7-year-old marriage and would someday share her story.

She said in the now-deleted video:

”You will say I am crazy but I am not. This video is to let the world know that I am done with the marriage. I don’t have a lot to prove that I am done with him but I am done. I’m done. I am leaving with my life finally. I can’t say a lot now. You will hear my story’.

Chacha and her hubby celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in June this year.

According to Chacha, she and Austin were best of friends before they got married and that has helped her whenever they had misunderstandings. She added that seeing her husband as a friend removes so much pressure from her marriage.

Faani supported Chacha’s views by buttressing that marriage is not for everyone and women should understand that they have the power to control men, hence should not attempt to become men.

As part of her way of celebrating the anniversary, the actress took to Instagram handle to share beautiful family photos and a video from their wedding.

She wrote,

“7 years ago when Tino asked me to be his wife, I laughed so hard thought he was kidding. Well, 7 years and three children later, I’m still laughing and he clearly wasn’t kidding.”

Born Charity Eke, she is the daughter of Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, Professor John Eke.

The actress rose to fame in 2012 following her role in the 2012 drama film, The End is Near.