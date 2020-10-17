Actress Lilian Afegbai Responds Following Murder Allegations Trailing Her Mother

Lilian “Lilly Afe” Afegbai at the Lekki #EndSARS protest ground | Image: Instagram/lillyafe

Nigerian actress Lilian Afegbai, who is popularly known as Lilly Afe, has responded after facing backlash over allegations that her mother Carol Afegbai, a retired senior police officer, murdered a student in 2103.

“My spirit will not be dampened by the death threats and cyber bullying. I am a Nigerian youth and we deserve a better Nigeria and I will continually fight until it is fixed,” Afegbai wrote today on her Instagram page.

Nigerians, yesterday called out Lilian on social media after she slammed critics who accused her of wearing flashy attires to the #EndSARS protests as well as losing focus of the movement. Soon after, Nigerians, who are currently protesting police brutality, brought to light a murder case involving her mother, Carol Afegbai in 2013. Carol, a senior police officer, was accused of killing Momodu Ibrahim, a student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in May 2013.

Carol Afegbai, who was then the DPO of Ogida Police Station in Benin City and her orderly PC Amadin Idahosa, were alleged to have shot Ibrahim and hurriedly buried his body.

Lilian in her response denied the allegations:

“As per my mother being dragged for murder, to the best of my knowledge my mother who is now retired did not kill anyone. The police officer (AMADIN IDAHOSA) that was attached to my mother’s station who killed the suspect was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice R. Irele-Ifijeh of the High Court of Justice, Edo State in Charge No: B/CD/24C/2014.”

She also revealed that Idahosa is currently serving his jail term at the Oko Prison in Benin although he has appealed the matter up to the Supreme Court.

She added: “My spirit will never be broken. I will fight for justice and against the system that have put all of us into this mess.”