ADC suspends members for anti-party activities

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

With less than 48 hours to Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, African Democratic Congress (ADC) has wielded the big stick against some of its state executives who endorsed candidates of other parties.

It announced the suspension of its former state executives and chieftains for alleged anti-party activities.

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) announced their defection to the ADC.

The National Vice Chairman of the party, Comrade Peter Edeh, stated this at the party’s grand finale rally held in Akure.

He announced Ibrahim Rasheed as the new acting chairman of the party and Comrade Timothy Akinola as the acting secretary.

Edeh urged the defectors to deliver votes for the party.

National Chairman Chief Ralphs Nwosu described ADC as the fastest growing party in the country.

Nwosu, represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman, said the party’s candidate for the Ondo election, Dapo Adelegan, was the most credible politician in the state.

He said the party is committed to transformation of Ondo economy as well as serve the people well.

Adelegan urged the party members not to be bothered about defections, but to be focused on winning the election.

He said he had campaigned across the state and was sure of victory.