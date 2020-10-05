Adeboye curses terrorism sponsors in Nigeria

Our Reporter

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday prayed that all terrorists and their sponsors will not see 2021.

The eminent cleric made the solemn declaration during the Thanksgiving Sunday Service at the Throne of Grace Church in Lagos.

Adeboye also assured Nigerians that the Almighty God will arise against those pretending to be the country’s friends while planning to enslave the nation.

In his prayer, he said: “Where they say there is no way, God will arise and make a way for Nigeria and everyone. Any form of stagnation in Nigeria will come to an end and every terrorist and their sponsors will not see the New Year in Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Claiming that God has given the country victory over the Coronavirus pandemic, Adeboye enjoined everyone to always praise God at all times.

He said: “We thank God for the victory over Coronavirus and we pray that the victory will be total and permanent.

“We also pray that God will help us to be united and let our tomorrow be alright.”

The RCCG General Overseer, who took his reading from the book of Psalms 68: 1 to 4, also said: “God will fight for us, arise and make a way where there is no way.”