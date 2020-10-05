Adeboye seeks improved infrastructure, end to borrowings

•Curses terrorists, backers, prescribes British-American leadership model



Barely 24 hours after making a case for the country’s restructuring, General Overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has again, called for infrastructure renewal nationwide.

During a special thanksgiving to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence yesterday in Lagos, the cleric said: “Traveling by road in Nigeria has become something else.”

He urged end to borrowings, observing: “The nation, which borrows, becomes a servant to the lending country. We borrow from these countries, they manufacture guns and other ammunitions for us to fight ourselves. We need to stop some things to move forward as a nation.”

Taking his text from Isaiah 68:1-4, Adeboye submitted that many lions, bears and Goliaths were holding the most populous black nation down.

The GO stated: “The lions are out there to choke the country to death, the bears pretend to be friends and hug people to death, while the Goliaths are trying every move to suppress the people”

He added: “But I pray this morning (yesterday) that all terrorists and their sponsors will not see the New Year.”

The 78-year-old pleaded for continued supplication for the nation, stating: “There is hope for Nigeria, if the country can turn to God indeed.”

He had at the weekend advised the Federal Government to restructure the country to rid it of agitations and economic challenges.

According to the revered septuagenarian, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration must undertake the exercise “as soon as possible” to avoid breakups.

Adeboye prescribed a mix of the British parliamentary and the American presidential models for effective leadership in the country

He went on: “Why can’t we have a system of government that will create what I will call the United States of Nigeria? Let me explain. We all know that we must restructure. It is either we restructure or we break. You don’t have to be a prophet to know that one. That is certain – restructure or we break up.

“Now, we don’t want to break up, God forbid. In restructuring, why don’t we have a Nigerian kind of democracy? At the federal level, why don’t we have a president and a prime minister?”

