Adefisoye makes open declaration of support for Akeredolu

The member representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has openly declared support for the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The support for Akeredolu was openly declared by Adefisoye on Monday in Idanre where he, however, made it clear that he would only work for the reelection of Aketi and not decamping to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Adefisoye added that he had consulted widely before making the decision to work for the re-election of Governor Akeredolu. He further said that the decision to support Akeredolu was primarily informed by the need to complete all the ongoing projects in Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency and attract more projects to the constituency.

“After consulting vary widely with the leaders of SDP and other important leaders within and outside of Ondo State, especially the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, I have decided to support the APC. But I want to assure you that his decision was primarily taken for the sake of continuous development in Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency”.

Adefisoye further charged the massive party supporters in attendance at the event to do the needful to win their polling units for Aketi on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

“We must realize that politics is all about interests and should not be played with emotions. Now that your leader has declared support for Akeredolu, we should agree with this decision and work for the victory of Akeredolu. This election is going to be operation to win your units.

“But, I can assure you all that Akeredolu will win on Saturday. I also want to use myself as collateral for Governor Akeredolu. I want to assure you that the governor will fulfil all his promises on developmental projects in Idanre and Ifedore. I should be blamed in the unlikely event that Governor Akeredolu did not fulfil his promises”.

While also addressing the crowd, Adefisoye assured that he will organize a first of its kind empowerment programme in December when 50 exotic cars and 100 motorcycles and other valuable empowerment items will be given to his constituents.

He also appealed to the people of Idanre to please forgive and forget the APC for the event that had transpired in recent past. He also assured that Akeredolu had assured that all candidates of SDP in the local government election would be accommodated.

“My major interest in politics is to attract developmental projects to our federal constituency and to continually empower the constituents. By the grace of God, we will have a first of its kind empowerment programme in December when 50 exotic cars, 100 motorcycles and other items like grinding machines, deep freezers, hairdryers amongst other valuable empowerment items will be distributed”, added Adefisoye.

