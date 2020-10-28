adele-shuts-down-skepta-dating-rumours,-insists-she’s-single

Adele and Skepta | Image: Twitter/PopCrave

Adele has revealed that she is single after it was recently reported that she is dating British rapper Skepta a year after they were first romantically linked together.

The 32-year-old singer on Wednesday confirmed her relationship status in an Instagram post in which she shared a photograph of herself on Saturday Night Live, the Hello songstress first praised all those involved in her successful hosting gig.

“Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero!” She wrote.

Adele | Image: Instagram/adele

The “Hello” singer continued: “Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show! I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween!

“I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year”

PEOPLE magazine had recently reported that Adele and Skepta, 38, were “heating things up” according to a source who added that “they run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun.”

This comes after the pair were spotted having a wild night out in east London last month, DailyMail reported.

During her SNL hosting stint, the star quipped that she would be signing up to appear on Love Island where she hoped to find romance following her divorce. Adele split from her ex-husband Simon in April last year, after seven years together, and the hitmaker is believed to have filed for divorce in September 2019. They share a 8-year-old son, Angelo.

Skepta, who previously dated supermodel Naomi Campbell, has one daughter.