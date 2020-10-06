Adelegan: ADC will surprise APC, PDP in Ondo

Why are you contesting for governor of Ondo State?

My interpretation of politics is an opportunity to give back to your society that which your family and environment have afforded you over the years as well as your experiences. So, having spent 33 years in corporate Nigeria as a serial entrepreneur, I concluded that the best of us should step forward to take over the leadership of the state. The skills to project our state to international and local investors are not available to everybody. It is those of us with exposure and the skill required that have the capacity to drive our state in times like this. The present times, no doubt, have changed the dynamics of governance and we are confronted with a lot of challenges. These are extraordinary times that demand extraordinary skills.

Your aspiration to become governor with the ruling All Progressives Congress. At what point did you change your mind to join the ADC and why?

I think it is part of the political process for any determined and passionate politician to seek for a platform to realise his dream. At some point, I joined the Unity forum of the All Progressives Congress and we fought hard for a direct primaries which held in Kogi, Osun, Edo and other states, but the party decided to settle for indirect mode of primary. At that point, it became clear to me that the party seemed to have made up its mind to conduct the exercise in favour of the incumbent governor and that was exactly what happened. It may interest you to know that out of about eleven of us in the Unity forum I am the only one with the ticket of a party today. What drives me is my conviction not any form of ambition, I joined the race because I have a programme and agenda for the state. Political platform is essential for anybody who is keen about selling his programmes to the people of the state. For me, not because of any personal aggrandisement but for the good of our people.

So, what are your programmes for the state?

Let me tell you here and now that Ondo State is the richest of all the thirty-six States in Nigeria in terms of potentials and resources.It is surrounded by a lot of economic opportunities, but unfortunately, we are punching below the belt. So, the state needs a governor that is knowledgeable, pragmatic and who has the ideas to turn these opportunities into wealth for the general good of our people. I have been in business for over 33 years, I am a technocrat, a private sector entrepreneur, and this coming election is not going to be about any party but rather about personality. My interest is the people of Ondo state and this election is about the people of Ondo State to make a choice.

The fundamental summary of everything we want to do in the State, is to transform our economy. Without prejudice to the present administration in Ondo state, we are in extraordinary times and we need people with extraordinary skills who can drive the economy of the State profitably in these challenging times. We need somebody imbued with economic management skills. We need somebody that can package and market our resources and generate investment and thereby bringing a lot of money into the state. When this happens, we generate money from taxes to take care of the needs of our people.

Whoever comes up to say I want to be a governor must possess the capacity, the competence and compassion to dimension the realities of the economy of that state, transform and build it. Wherever we go to present our programmes people open their mouths in surprise and disbelief, many do not even know that we are as rich as we are.

Your programmes centres around what you describe as the Ondo Advantage. Can you shed more light on this?

We are the richest state in the country. We are the only one that has the savannah in the North, the rain forest in the Central and the mangrove in the South. Even, Lagos does not have that. I see us as the richest in the country. We are the Chicago of Nigeria, anything that is moving from the west to the east passes through Ondo State, so by geography, by human resources and natural resources we are the most endowed. Past Governors have done their past, but because of the peculiarity of the 21st century- a technology driven and robotic century, we need to leverage on these opportunities. We need to take full advantage of the economic traffic that transverses Ore, we need to develop Ore as our economic capital. Warehouses should be built in Ore to receive goods from Lagos while owners of the goods from the South-South and South-East go there to pick their goods and thus making Ore a transit city. Again, student loans would be made available to our students.The issue is not only the clamor for reduction in tuition fees, they need loans to get the best of education. The one million people that pass through Akure to the Northern region of Nigeria every month should be able to see beautiful environment, they should be able to bring in part of their money here, so we would build a beautiful state capital that is attractive to travelers and passers-by.

Ondo state seems to be an agricultural hub but seems to be generating little from agriculture, why is that?

The subsistence approach to agriculture is one level, I think majority of our people are farmers, we have been feeding ourselves and that is good enough. However, if we want to translate from just subsistence farming to global commercial farming there is a value chain in agriculture. From the farm to the dining tables, there are people in the chain, there are those who handle the equipment, there are transporters, there are people who store and package it. So what we need to do is to create an agricultural value chain so that farmers will do their jobs, those who will transport and those in charge of warehousing will do their own and then another group that will package them. So,each stage must be properly dimensioned and in doing this we need to have people with capacity. As a result, what we would do is to bring in experts to do all these and also train and educate our people.

In addition, one of the things we intent to do is to look at the border towns across the state.

Ondo State is surrounded by six states with an average population of about 45 million people, when you add this to our population you have about 50 million on the average. So Ondo state is the Centre of a 50million Naira market, and the border between Ondo and each of these states is less than one hour by road, we can locate and create agricultural economies around these borders. Then we bring the value chain that is required in each of the borders and this will catalyze urban development. These is going to have a multiplier effect on our economy.

Ondo State is a civil service state and when salaries are not paid everybody feels the effect. What do intend to do differently with the civil service?

Yes, here our people depend mostly on salaries and pensions without taking cognizance of the limited income into the coffers of the government. Our first job when we take over leadership is to have a good discussion with the leaders of our civil servants and the unions to jointly discuss the future of our civil service. We cannot continue the colonial structure of our civil service in the 21st century. We must re-dimension, retrain and re-calibrate our civil service. For instance, one area of reducing the money we pay is to corporatize our civil service. There are some of our ministries that are supposed to be corporations. CCCE is a Chinese construction firm, it is the works ministry of the Chinese government, it is not only working in China but in about 100 countries of the world. So it is possible to turn our ministry of works to a corporation whose scope of operations is not limited to Ondo State but the length and breadth of Nigeria, so rather than being a cost center, our ministry of works will become a profit center. For example, the British High Commission in Nigeria is a profit center, it is a public sector institution, but it is giving returns to the British Government.

It is commonly said that health is wealth. What is your health programme for Ondo people?

I represent a generation that has global exposure in virtually all sectors. We are going to attract the best hands in the medical universe to Ondo State. We will bring a transformation to the medical sector of Ondo state. Moreover, there cannot be proper health system without the economic reform. It is when we have properly harnessed and capitalize on the resources around us that other sectors like health, infrastructure, welfare can be perfected.

Idanre is a cocoa hub and hosts the popular MARE hill, but when last I visited the place the farmers complained about bad roads. Is this not an irony for the richest state as you earlier claimed?

We are moving into an era when we cannot continue to live in poverty when we are in plenty. I see no reason why all our roads should not be tarred. Like I mentioned earlier, if you corporatize our Ministry of works, they should be saddled with this responsibility. We have an asphalt plant here and they have the equipment, I see no reason why they should not be tying roads in perpetuity, but again somebody needs to give them direction. All our economic roads would be tarred. Idanre itself is our signature tourism project and a global attraction, it will be projected as a mountain diving and mountain climbing economy of Europe to generate traffic. People go to Mount Everest and go to Peru to climb mountains. So, we need to let the world know that it exists by appointing international marketers to place it on the world attraction view.

I think I have what it takes by the grace of God. At the age of 25, I organized the Lekki Sunsplash in 1988 and it was the largest tourism event in the country and the largest musical concert in Africa with over 1million people consistently in attendance. For the last 33 years I have been involved in Global Marketing. My knowledge and capacity will come into play here.

If you become governor, what are the good things you are bringing to Ondo State?

I represent a generation that has the capacity to bring a paradigm shift into governance. I possess the skills and the capacity. It is not going to be government as usual but a total departure from the way things have been done before. We shall bring into the government Ondo State indigenes who have excelled in their careers and professions. We will separate governance from politics by bringing in our best hands to handle government matters and at the same time carry along our political class without shortchanging them in any form. Look at Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu laid the foundation for the new Lagos State and others who have come after him are technocrats and that is the secret of the development you see in Lagos. Today, Lagos is the fifth largest economy in Africa.

We will set the blueprint for the development of our state. Our youths will become job employers and not job seekers. Again, we shall open up our economy and explore our potentials and possibilities.

Do you think the insecurity in the State will not be a herculean task and thereby pose a big challenge to your dream of economic transformation?

There are two dimensions to the issue of insecurity, there is internal and there is external. When you grow and open up the economy and provide jobs, it is the first antidote to insecurity. In terms of external insecurity, these guys have been living with us, so what exactly has changed. What actually happened was that these folks had problems in their own areas, and they migrated here, so we need to develop the strategies to contain them without being belligerent. They are Nigerians and we need to be our brothers’ keepers. Our approach will be different. Instead of fighting we will engage a different dynamic, we will educate them, empower them, accommodate those who want to settle here and send others back to the north where they came from to be good ambassadors. Remember they are Nigerians and we need to be careful the way we approach this issue. Do not forget that we have Yoruba people living in the north.

What is your view about restructuring?

There are two types of restructuring. We have political restructuring and economic restructuring. We must ensure that all parts of the country have fair share of the country’s wealth. There must be devolution of power. Our federating units must be allowed to operate effectively while we have a smaller central. The States must use what they need to develop their areas. For instance, California is one of the 51 states in America, since 2007 it has been projected as the 7th largest economy in the world while America in No 1, but today it is the 5th largest economy in the world. Our dream is to make Ondo state the 5th largest economy in Africa, after Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, and Kenya.

It is a known fact that during electioneering period like this, politicians promise a lot of things but do not keep their promises when they get to office. What will you and your party do differently?

It is not correct that all politicians promise and when they get there they do not deliver on their promises. We have examples of administrations here in Ondo State who have done extremely well, so there is incremental delivery in terms of promises. We will do all we need to do to offer our best. Moreover, as a technocrat and an entrepreneur, I would not have been able to run successful businesses without trust, and this is the difference between a political and a technocrat.

Thank you for your time and we wish you success in the forthcoming election.

Thank you very much and God bless you.