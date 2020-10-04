Adepoju, Taribo for Obaseki/Shaibu novelty match

IN continuation of the celebration of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu over their September 19 victory at the polls, a novelty football match will hold today at ancient city of Benin, the Edo State capital.

Spokesman for the group, going by the name ‘Friends of Philip Shaibu,’ Fred Newton Erhunmwunse said some of the big names in world of football who have confirmed their readiness to be part of the novelty match are Taribo West, Mutiu Adepoju, Sam Sodye, Austin Eguavion, Mobile Okpkaraku, Friday Elahor, Alex Ekwueme and Festus Okuongbae.

Members of Friends of Philip Shaibu are Sunny Osanyede, CEO of Big Joe Motors, Ambassador Wesley Asoro, CEO of Wesley Hotels, Edosa Igbinosa, CEO of EDS Paints, Frank Ilaboya, Chairman Owan West Local Government and Fred Newton Erhunmwunse, former Deputy Chair, Edo State FA.

According to Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Comrade Ebomhiana Musa, the match which takes place today at football pitch of Western Boys High School, Ipkoba Hill, Benin is put together by Benin-based Friends of Philip Shaibu.

The two teams which are expected to trade entertainment tackles are Team Obaseki/Shaibu and Team Ogbane.

Special Guests of Honour are Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and the Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu. Other special guests expected on the occasion are the National Vice Chairman of the ruling PDP(SouthSouth), Chief Dan Orbih, Senators Matthew Urhoghide, Clifford Ordia, Hon Seigious Ogun, Hon Jude Ise – Idehen and Hon Ogbeide Ihama. Others are the state chairman of the PDP, Dr Tony Azeigbemi, Speaker of the state house of Assembly, Rt Hon Frank Okiye, members of the state house of Assembly and Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq.