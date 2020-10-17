Adesina’s love for mother

Olushola Victor

FOR African Development Bank President (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, it’s been one celebration or the other recently.

This time it is a son celebrating his mother. To mark the 90th birthday of his mother, Mama Eunice, during the week, Adesina showered her with lovely wishes that could bring any mother close to tears. He shared on social media:

“Hearty congratulations my darling mother Eunice O. Adesina, on turning 90 years old. Thank you for carrying me in your womb, for nurturing me and sacrificing for me. You are the best mum one could ever ask for. Happy 90th birthday my sweetest mum. With mega love, your baby, Akin.”

In May, when the world celebrated Mother’s Day, the AFDB boss narrated how his mother made sacrifices for him, saying he could never repay her for all the love and sacrifices.