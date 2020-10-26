adorable-moment-a-butterfly-lands-on-the-end-of-titan-the-doberman’s-snout 

By Nicole Conner For Mailonline

Published: 12:51 EDT, 26 October 2020 | Updated: 13:41 EDT, 26 October 2020

This is the adorable moment a Doberman ‘befriends’ a butterfly at it flutters near his head and eventually lands on his nose.

The 13-year-old dog, called Titan, stands in his backyard as the curious insect flies round his head in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Footage shows Titan, a rescued brown Doberman, holding his head still as the orange butterfly lands on the tip of his nose.

The 13-year-old dog, called Titan, stands in his backyard as the curious insect flies round his head in Deerfield Beach, Florida, eventually landing on his nose

His owner says: ‘Titan be good’ as the dog throws his head back and tries to bite the insect in midair.

The curious butterfly doesn’t seem to mind the huge animal, and continues to hover round it, landing occasionally.

It lands on the pooch again, this time in between his eyes, as his owner warns: ‘Titan, don’t bite the butterfly.’

The curious butterfly doesn’t seem to mind the huge animal, and continues to hover round him, landing occasionally mostly on the dog’s face as the pair get more familiar

As the pair become more familiar with each other, their contact becomes longer and the dog appears more at ease.

When the butterfly begins to glide into the air, the Doberman watches, and his owner says: ‘You’ve got a new best friend.’

The video, taken on July 26, and shared widely recently, was captioned: ‘Gentle and playful 13-year-old rescued Doberman loves his butterfly friend on a sunny South Florida Sunday afternoon.’