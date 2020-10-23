adorable-moment-giggling-toddler-runs-off-with-phone-as-her-mother-tries-to-record-a-tiktok-dance

By Clare Mccarthy

Published: 04:35 EDT, 22 October 2020 | Updated: 06:13 EDT, 22 October 2020

This is the moment a giggling toddler steals her mother’s phone as it is recording a TikTok video and runs away with her tongue sticking out.

Her mother Brianna, 20, had just started filming a dance with her friend Jenny when their limelight was stolen.

The hilarious video of the toddler in the US has gone viral and been viewed more than eight million times online in three days.

Brianna, 20, was trying to film a TikTok dance with her friend when her toddler stole her phone and ran away with a mischievous look of glee on her face

The video shows Brianna and Jenny dance into the frame, wearing hoodies pulled comically tight around their heads.

They were attempting a popular dance challenge to the song Fergalicious by Fergie when her baby had other ideas.

It shows the toddler swooping in, grabbing the phone mid-video and running away with a mischievous look of glee on her face.

Her mother eventually catches up with her and snatches the camera back.

The footage of the 10-second chase was all caught on camera as the phone was recording in selfie-mode, capturing the camera thief’s cheeky face with her tongue sticking out of her mouth.

The footage of the 10-second chase captures the young girl’s cheeky face and her tongue sticking out of her mouth until her mother catches her

The clip has attracted loads of comments online with one person writing: ‘This is the best thing on TikTik’.

Another wrote: ‘Cutest robbery ever’.

One TikTok user commented: ‘No animal is as fast as a toddler when you tell them “give that back”!!!’

The video was posted on TikTok by @kalynnbrianna on October 19, with the caption, ‘we were just trying to be great’.

TikToker Brianna has more than 10,000 followers and writes in her bio: ‘Basically all videos are with my daughter, she’s the star of the show.’