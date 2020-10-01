Daily News

AEDC suspends service reflective tariff

By
0
Post Views: Visits 37

AEDC suspends service reflective tariff

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says it has suspended the Service Reflective Tariff in line with the order of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

AEDC’s General Manager,  Mr Oyebode Fadipe, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Nigeria @ 60: Clerics, politicians manipulating tribes, religion for selfish motives— Cardinal Okogie

According to him,  customers who are on prepaid meters would have noticed that by now would have noticed that from the modalities for the alignment of the accounts of customers on the pre-and post-paid platforms,” the statement said.

NAN

VANGUARD

Emergency care service gets boost

Previous article

#RevolutionNow protesters, security agents clash

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News