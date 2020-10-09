AFAN congratulates new Emir of Zazzau, Amb Bamalli

Promises support of farmers, commends Gov El-Rufai

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Thursday, congratulated the newly appointed Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, on ascending the throne of his ancestors.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President of AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, where the association promised support of farmers in the Emirate and beyond, which they also commended the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, for his wisdom to appoint the new Emir.

Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli is the 19th Emir of Zazzau, and was born in 1966. Until his appointment as Emir of Zazzau, he was the Magajin Garin Zazzau, and succeeds the late 18th Emir Shehu Idris who died on September 20, 2020, after being on the throne for 45 years.

The new Emir ascends the throne from the Mallawa ruling house after 100 years his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi, died in 1920, who was also the last Emir from this ruling house to be Emir of Zazzau.

He was Nigeria’s ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar.

He studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University. He is a fellow on the Conflict Resolution of the University of York, United Kingdom (UK).

He was Permanent Commissioner at Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission in 2015.

He was a banker with the position of Executive Director and became acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation.

He also worked with the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency. He was the then Head of Human Resources at MTel, a subsidiary of Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL).

The statement reads in part, “AFAN wishes to heartily congratulate the newly appointed Emir of Zazzau, His Excellency Ambassador, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

“His ascension to the throne is simply an act of Allah (Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala) and certainly happened through his grace!

“We enjoin all the farmers of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large to celebrate the newly appointed Emir and wish him Allah’s guidance and protection as he administers his Emirate which is 100% agrarian.”

His appointment as Emir of Zazzau was made known in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Jafaru Sani, on Wednesday.

Vanguard