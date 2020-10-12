AFAN raise alarm over alleged moves to supply fake farm inputs

Threatens to sue Minister of Agric over dealing non-AFAN member

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, on Monday, raised alarm over alleged moves to supply fake farm inputs to farmers across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National President of AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, where the association also alleged that the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and one Faruk Rabiu Mudi, have colluded to defraud farmers.

The statement also alleged that farmers are receiving letters itemizing some inputs for sale and directing them to pay their money into an account with a third-generation bank.

The statement reads in part, “It has come to our notice that the Honourabe Minister of Agriculture and one Faruk Rabiu Mudi are colluding to defraud Nigerian Farmers by sending letters itemizing some inputs for sale at reduced prices to be paid for in account: All Farmers Association of Nigeria(AFAN) 5100311797 maintained at Heritage Bank.

“The account is fraudulently operated in an obscure and unsuspecting bank as can be seen.

“The items purportedly to be launched by the Honourable Minister of Agriculture along with 3 other Ministers are substandard and have been in the warehouses in Keffi and Mando since 2017.

“You will recall that in 2019 we were asked to buy some of them but nobody came forward to do so because they were expensive and substandard.

“Today they are subsidized by 75% and still unpopular and therefore still unsold.

“A small number of these items were illegally given to Faruk Rabiu Mudi and cohorts FREE OF CHARGE and he is fraudulently trying to sell them to unsuspecting farmers.

“The Honourable Minister of Agriculture in cahoots with Faruk Rabiu Mudi is seeking to perpetuate a charade of input distribution on the 15th October 2020 to create some semblance of World Food Day, an event annually carried out back to back with the Annual Agric Show.”

Also, the statement informed all AFAN State Chapter chairmen, “This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic both these events are put on hold or very low key!

You are all well-advised to shun these calls from Faruk Rabiu Mudi and his co-travelers as they smack of fraud as usual.

The association also threatened to sue the Minister of Agriculture for colluding with a non-member and representative of AFAN, one Faruk Rabiu Mudi.

“We are suing the HMA very soon for carrying out these proven inequities by dealing with Faruk Rabiu Mudi as a bona fide representative of AFAN fraudulently.

“It is ‘sub-judice’ for the HMA to refer to Faruk Rabiu Mudi as AFAN President since there is a matter pending in court”, the statement added.

