AfDB gets award for COVID-19 bond issue

Taofik Salako, Deputy Group Business Editor

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) was selected in a poll of bond market players as the best issuer in the year of a COVID-19 bond for its $3 billion dollar-denominated Fight COVID-19 social bond issued on March 27.

The winners of the GlobalCapital Bond Awards were announced last month at a virtual ceremony held for the first time in 12 years.

GlobalCapital is a leading source of information on global capital markets with coverage of all market segments.

The Fight COVID-19 bond, floated on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and significantly oversubscribed, was the world’s largest social bond at time of issuance.

The bond has since been listed on the London Stock Exchange and was admitted on the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Platform. Bond proceeds, with a three-year maturity, will go to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on livelihoods and Africa’s economies.

“The primary debt capital markets’ response to the coronavirus crisis has been resilient and robust. Institutions all over the world from governments and multilateral development banks, to domestic lenders, to companies have raised vital financing to see them through this extraordinary period,” GlobalCapital noted in its winners’ announcement.

The bond issue is part of a suite of interventions the bank has rolled out to strengthen African countries’ responses to the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes a COVID-19 Response Facility of up to $10 billion to provide flexible and emergency assistance to the Bank’s members to shore up their national budget, economies and livelihoods of their citizens.

“We are grateful for the market’s recognition of the Bank’s effort in responding quickly to the needs of the continent with its Fight COVID-19 Social Bond which is an important instrument in alleviating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on African economies and lives.