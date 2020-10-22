World News

Afghan Government Airstrike Targeting Taliban Kills 12 Children as Peace Talks Stall

KABUL—An Afghan airstrike killed 12 children in a religious school, local officials said Thursday, as government forces responded to a wave of Taliban attacks that have raised fresh questions about Kabul’s ability to secure the country after a U.S. troop drawdown.

The airstrike on Wednesday in the northern province of Takhar came in response to a bloody assault by the Taliban in the same region a day earlier that killed at least 44 government security forces in two ambushes, according to a provincial security official.

