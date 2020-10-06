Africa COVID-19 related deaths about 37,000 — Africa CDC

Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Tuesday announced that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Africa has reached 1,518,662, with the death toll reaching 36,921.

The Africa CDC also said the number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent has reached 1,256, 284 so far.

Amid the uneven impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the continent, the Africa CDC disclosed that the African countries most affected by the disease in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 682, 215.

The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 17,016.

Morocco comes next with 134,695 confirmed cases and 2,369 deaths, followed by Egypt with 103,781 confirmed cases and 5,990 deaths, Africa CDC said.

According to the Africa CDC, the continent’s total COVID-19 cases represent about 4.4 per cent of the global tally.

The average continental fatality rate is currently around 2.4 per cent.

