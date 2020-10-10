Africa Music Summit holds in Calabar on Nov 4

By Sam Anokam

THE 2020 edition of the Africa Music Summit has been scheduled to hold on November 4, 2020, in Calabar.

The event organisers announced that the summit is scheduled to be held at the Cultural Center, Calabar.

The organisers also revealed that the summit will be declared open by the Cross River State governor, His Excellency Ben Ayade.

Expected in attendance would be government dignitaries, renowned musicians, journalists, entertainment influencers, among many others.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Development, Cross River State, Eric Anderson had earlier taken the Africa International Music Summit (AIMS) Local Organising Committee on a tour of the event venue.

Summit Director, AIMS LOC, Michael Odiong, explained that Calabar repeatedly came up as the preferred choice and promised a smooth working relationship with the ministry to make the event a successful one.

The Lead Organizing Director, AIMS LOC, and Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Entertainment, Effiom ‘Trombone’ Bassey, said the music summit will educate music artistes.

Bassey disclosed to journalists after the tour that the conference, which will be beamed live across various media channels, will only host about 200 guests in the 2, 500 – capacity hall. Speakers and guests will participate remotely from their locations.

The initially planned 3-day music summit was supposed to be held in July 2020 at three different locations in Cross River but for the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic.