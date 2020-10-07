News From Africa

Africa: Over 36,600 Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

As of October 7, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,514,971. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 36,639, and recoveries 1,262,081.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 682,215, with deaths numbering 17,016. Other most-affected countries include Morocco (134,695), Egypt (103,781) Ethiopia (79,437), Nigeria (59,465) and Algeria (52,270).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see Africa Centres for Disease Control and PreventionWorld Health Organization Africa, and African Arguments.

Zamfara To Supply N5 Billion Worth Of Gold To CBN

Previous article

Carlifornia Court Suspends Hushpuppi’s Trial

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa