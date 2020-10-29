News From Africa

Africa: Over 42,000 Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent

As of October 29, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,749,739. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 42,135 and recoveries 1,428,867.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 719,714, with deaths numbering 19,111. Other most-affected countries include Morocco (207,718), Egypt (107,030) Ethiopia (94,820), Nigeria (62,371) and Libya (58,874).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

