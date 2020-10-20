News From Africa

Africa: Over 9,700 New Covid-19 Infections Across Continent in 24 Hours

By
As of October 20, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,655,980. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 39,931, and recoveries 1,359,742.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 705,254 , with deaths numbering 18,492 . Other most-affected countries include Morocco ( 175,749 ), Egypt ( 105,547 ) Ethiopia ( 89,860 ), Nigeria ( 61,558 ) and Algeria ( 54,616 ).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

