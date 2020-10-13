World News

After a 7-Month Wait, This Tourist Got Machu Picchu All to Himself

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Jesse Katayama, a Japanese tourist, didn’t let Peru’s pandemic lockdown keep him from completing the journey of a lifetime.

E.U. Agrees to Penalize Lukashenko, but Gives Him Time to Back Down

Previous article

New Prize Modeled on MacArthur ‘Genius’ Grants Hands Out $1 Million

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News