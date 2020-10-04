After Enigma, Tuarie’s heart sings

Though her father is from the United States of America, the talented singer, Taurie (pronounced tor-ree), is in tune with Nigerian music scene. In fact, she is set to storm the scene with unique songs, which she describes as ‘neo-soul’: A perfect blend of soulful music with a touch of jazz.

Born in Staten Island, New York, United State of America (USA), in 1996, Taurie grew up in a home that was enveloped by love. She, her parents and siblings had an inseparable bond.

She initially started pursuing a career in neurosurgery and later switched to music production at 19 after mixing a CD for an event for her friend at the studio. She loved the experience so much that she never looked back.

Her mother, who is Nigerian, and her dad, a Native American, encouraged her to be the best she could if music is her passion. Following their words of encouragement, Taurie taught herself how to play five musical instruments. She also writes all her songs and produces them. Currently, she has over 100 songs in her vault.

Taurie’s mother’s Ibo culture — music, tradition and language — was part of her upbringing. “I say that I grew up in a Nigerian household, strongly guided by the women – my mother, grandmother aunt and cousins. Sadly, my first visit to Nigeria was to bury my grandfather, which was a sad event, but a profound opportunity to connect with my roots. My family — siblings, uncles, aunt and cousins are all remarkably close, like most Nigerian families I have met in the US. You cannot have Nigerian blood in you and not feel connected to the culture and heritage,” she explains.

According to her, “I am committed to being a complete package with my skills and musical talent. I work very hard to earn the respect and favour of my audience and intend to learn as much as I can to show that I am a serious artist that will continue to bring ‘feel-good’ music each time I release a single.”

On Nigerian music, Taurie says: “The Nigerian music captures different musical arrangements that are not completely Afro-Pop and not so mainstream either, which is why I do not call it Afro-Pop. I call it Ni-Pop (Nigerian Pop) like K-Pop (Korean Pop), which keeps it as unique as it deserves to be.”

Taurie’s first album, Enigma, was released in March 2020. Her second, Blossom, was released in May 2020, and recently, she dropped a new single, Heart Sings. This month, she plans to hold a virtual show on October 23, 8-9 PM EST for her fans and music lovers worldwide.