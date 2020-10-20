After Jonathan Called Buhari To Concede Defeat, The Villa Became A Ghost Town – Abati Speaks On Jonathan’s Final Days In Aso Rock

Former Presidential Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Reuben Abati, in an interview with Chude Jideonwo disclosed how Goodluck Jonathan’s final days in Aso Rock were.

Mr Abati stressed on the fickleness of power and why it is important to remember that real power belongs to the people in the long run.

Giving an insight into the occurrences in the aftermath of the 2015 elections that saw his principal, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, ousted from office, Abati revealed how quickly power slipped from him after conceding defeat.

Abati said:

“The first thing I noticed after that phone call that the President had conceded, is that people stopped coming to the villa to see the former President. The villa became a ghost town. The traffic to that villa just disappeared.”

“We were seeing pictures of people already going to the other side, to the President-Elect, including members of the Jonathan government. They had changed camp, and the speed with which it was done was amazing.”

“Around the villa, some of the people started taking excuses that they wanted to go to their village, or London for a checkup. These were people who would ordinarily not move an inch, who wanted to be in the presence of the President all the time. That taught me a lesson, that you’re only as relevant as the position you occupy,” Abati added.

