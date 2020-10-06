After Planning For 3 Years And Spending N7 Million, Groom Fails To Show Up For Wedding

It has come to light how a bride was abandoned by her groom on her wedding day after they had dated for 10 years.

The bride, Sasha Aristide, 29, had spent three years planning for the wedding with her groom not knowing that he had plans to dump her on the big day.

Sasha who is a nurse said she met Kevin Hyppolite – an office manager 10 years ago and fell in love with him, adding that it was all rosy and fancy.

The couple got engaged in December 2017 and started planning for a flashy wedding that would cost KSh 2.1 million (that is, about N7,426,316.12 in Nigerian Naira).

Sasha revealed that she kept in touch with Kevin to ensure everything needed for the wedding ran smoothly.

Their wedding was billed for July 2020 and there was no trace that mischief was about to happen.

On the wedding day, Sasha and her team dressed up knowing all plans were intact. She proceeded to the altar where she waited for her groom to show up so they could exchange vows. However, Kevin lagged behind and constantly claimed his Uber had delayed him.

While the clock ticked, the bride kept waiting for the groom.

She got concerned when her florist called and informed her that they had been barred from accessing the venue.

“My florist called me and told me that the venue had not allowed her in to set up the flowers,” Aristide told RealFix.

A second call from one of the bridesmaids informing Sasha that there was no wedding scheduled to take place at the intended venue hit her hard.

Sasha and her bridal train continued to wait after Kevin assured her things would be sorted as he was on the way coming.

The bride later learned that the actual wedding venue had not received full payment and the booking had been cancelled.

“I had no clue whatsoever that he was not planning to show up or having cold feet, I spoke to him the night before, he literally said ‘I love you I can’t wait to marry you.’ … We were talking the whole day.

I realised at 2:30 pm and at that point, I didn’t have any emotions. I was so numb and in shock. I felt like I was in a trance,” recalled the teary Sasha as quoted by New York Post.

When it was clear the wedding was not going to happen, the dumbfounded and sad bride was left with no option but to find her way back home and try to live with the harsh reality.

A week later, Kevin reached out and tried to fix his mess, denying that he intentionally failed to show up for the wedding.

“It just happened that way”. “It wasn’t intentional, it wasn’t planned, it just happened that way,” said Kevin when reached for comment.

