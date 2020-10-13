After SARS, more agitations for police reforms

As Nigerians’ agitation against the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) has resulted in the scrapping of the unit, Nigerians have continued to demand a total overhaul of the entire police force, writes CHINAKA OKORO

WHEN Ndubuisi Dele Udoh, a Nigerian-American athlete, died in the 1980s, Nigerians didn’t cry the way they did because the cold hand of death had felled a prominent Nigerian. They cried profusely because of the way he died. Dele Udoh was shot dead by a policeman.

Early in the 1980s when he visited Nigeria, a policeman shot him dead over a mild altercation. That was the first time Nigerians heard about “accidental discharge” as put up by his superior as to what caused Udoh’s death. When the trigger-happy police officer shot the victim dead, many thought it was an aberration. It was no coincidence either. It was definitely premeditated murder.

The list of extra-judicial killings is endless and the Nigeria Police Force is now looked upon as harbingers of sorrow.

In the circumstances, Nigerians have endured what they termed police brutality. For too long, they have suffered from an arm of the Nigeria Police Force is known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which was under the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID).

A Lagos-based lawyer, Chief Babajide Tanimoowo recalled how his client was embarrassed when he was arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State in July by some police officers.

He said the police operatives wrongfully tagged his client, Ojo Olumide Stephen, a kidnapper even though the young man was accused of involvement in a fraud case in the organisation where he was working. The police officers also recorded the incident and released the video on social media.

The incident, it was learnt, involved Ojo and a lady called Towobola. The man, who was involved in a fraud case, was arrested in Ibadan alongside the lady on July 19.

He said in the Nigerian legal system, every accused person is presumed innocent until such a person is proven guilty in the court of law. He insisted that police officers had no right to declare anyone they arrested guilty of any offence.

“This is equally enshrined in Section 36 (5) of 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and other fundamental rights which every accused person is entitled to. This right should not be the subject of ridicule or abuse by personnel of our security agencies and people who assist police in the discharge of their lawful duties,” Mr. Tanimoowo said.

In the video, the lady said she was just meeting the man and denied any amorous relationship with the suspect. But the said Wyclef, described as a police informant, accused the lady of sleeping with the man for money, intimidating her and threatening to slap her.

“If I want to date you now, would you agree? You were sleeping with him because of money. Look up! Show your face to the world,” Wyclef shouted at the lady in the video.

Many Nigerians condemned the action of the police officers, noting that they shot the video all in a bid to further shame and embarrass the accused man and his innocent female acquaintance.

It was gathered that when Inspector-General of Police Mr Mohammed Adamu saw the video, he ordered an immediate investigation into the matter. Subsequently, the said Wyclef was pronounced culpable. He was thereafter arrested and subsequently arraigned at the Yaba Magistrate’s Court in Lagos.

Tanimoowo, praised the IG for coming to the aid of his client, regretting that the video did substantial damage to his client and his female acquaintance.

Amnesty International’s 2016 Report noted that “SARS is responsible for human abuse, cruelty, degrading treatment of Nigerians in their custody, and other widespread torture. Some of the human right abuses by SARS include the shooting of their detainees in the leg, mock or threats of execution, hanging and severe beating.”

On Sunday, October 11, Adamu announced the disbandment of SARS. A statement by the Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said the unit had been dissolved in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The scrapping of SARS was seen as immense relief for the majority of Nigerians who commended Mr Adamu for aligning with the vast majority of the people as against support for the unit that had been accused of inflicting pains on innocent Nigerians.

For days, Nigerian youths took to the streets in several parts of the country, demanding an immediate end to the illegal activities of SARS.

Using the hashtag #ENDSARS, aggrieved youths marched on streets of Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Onitsha and several other cities. They called for an end to police brutality and justice for innocent people killed by SARS operatives.

Since the SARS dissolution, some ordinary Nigerians have commended the leadership of the police, especially the Inspector-General Adamu for acquiescing to the demands of the people. They urged Mr Adamu to ensure that officers who were indicted in the killing of innocent Nigerians are prosecuted.

Jude Igila, an insurance executive, praised the Federal Government and Adamu for taking immediate action to permanently halt the illegal activities of SARS operatives. He also expressed his happiness over police assurances that alleged cases of human rights violations would be investigated in partnership with civil society organisations.

He said: “The IGP should also investigate other special units within the police force. Most of the police operatives wear tattoos, earrings; dreadlocks and look frightening. They engage in various infamous activities.”

He said there was the need for the Federal Government to put in place procedures for holistic reforms of the security agency, even as he added that more comprehensive reforms were needed to fully redirect the minds of police officers and disabuse their minds of well-established colonial mindset.

Some others also praised the IGP for curtailing the excesses of police officers on special assignments whenever such cases were brought to his attention.

Even though the SARS has been disbanded, the youth have continued the spate of protest. They have continued to protest, even going to police stations.

This time around, the protesters are demanding a total overhaul of the entire police force.

Agreed that the entire police formation needs unconstrained reform, one wonders why the protests have continued unabated since President Muhammadu Buhari has responded and acquiesced to their demand.

That prominent Nigerians are in support of the agitation to reform the police force gives the impression that all is not well within the rank and file of the police force.

A statement by the Force Spokesperson, Mba said: “Officers and men of the disbanded unit were to be redeployed immediately even as new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution would cause had been evolved and would soon be announced.

”Meanwhile, as part of measures to prevent a re-occurrence of events that gave rise to the dissolution of SARS, a Citizens’ and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum is being formed to regularly interface with police leadership at all levels and advice on police activities as they affect the general public.

”In addition, the Force constitutes an Investigation Team which shall include civil society organisations and human rights bodies to work with the police in investigating alleged cases of human rights violations. The measure, the IGP believes, will enhance transparency and accountability in police services as well as providing a system of deterrence for erring police officers whose action clearly violates the rights of the citizenry.”

The Squad came into being in 1992 when it was created as a “faceless police unit that performs undercover operations against crimes associated with robbery, car snatching, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and crimes associated with firearms.”

It was carrying out its responsibilities creditably until a time when things began to go awry. SARS engaged in human right abuses, illegal stop-and-search, illegal arrest and detention, extra-judicial killings, sexual harassment of women and brutalising many young Nigerians. The human rights abuses of SARS are seen in trending videos on social media. Nigerians’ anger against SARS didn’t begin this time.