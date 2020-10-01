Again, Buhari Blames Obasanjo, Yar’Adua And Jonathan For Nigeria’s Current State

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, during his adress to Nigerians to her mark her 60th independence anniversary, again blamed Nigeria’s past leaders since the democratic era for the “near destruction of the country.”

However, President Buhari who did not mention the leaders by name made a direct reference to those who ‘presided over’ Nigeria before he took over, demanding to know how such leaders had the ‘impundence’ to criticise his administration.

Buhari said:

“No government in the past did what we are doing with such scarce resources. We have managed to keep things going in spite of the disproportionate spending on security. Those in the previous Governments from 1999 – 2015 who presided over the near destruction of the country have now the impudence to attempt to criticize our efforts.

“In the circumstances, a responsible government must face realities and take tough decisions.”

Going back in history since the democratic dispensation, Nigeria has been presided over by Olusegun Obasanjo (1999 to 2007), Late Umaru Yar’Adua (2007 to 2010), and Goodluck Jonathan (2010 to 2015).

Many believe that this remark is President Buhari’s first reaction since the criticism his government received from ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Recall that Chief Obasanjo condemned the insecurity and economic situation in the country and blamed Buhari’s administration for it.

Obsanjo said:

“Nigeria is fast drifting to a failed and badly divided state; economically our country is becoming a basket case and poverty capital of the world, and socially, we are firming up as an unwholesome and insecure country.”

Chief Obasanjo’s remark was supported that many prominent Nigerians.

Similarly, spokesman to President Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, and the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed attacked Mr Obasanjo for his statement, insisting that the country is moving forward.

