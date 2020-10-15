Again, #EndSWAT Protesters Block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

#EndSWAT Protesters Block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. PHOTO: Channels/TV

Protesters against police brutality and extrajudicial killings have again blocked sections of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway grinding vehicular activities to a halt.

The protesters occupied the inbound and outbound sections of the expressway singing solidarity songs and chanting ‘#EndSWAT’‘#EndSARS’ ‘#EndPoliceBrutality.’

Motorists and commuters were trapped in the gridlock as a result of the demonstration by the protesters.

The protesters regrouped after the early morning attack on them carried out by armed thugs on House of Assembly drive, in Alausa area of Lagos State.

By midday, they walked 1km from Alausa to Allen roundabout, where they stayed for some minutes chanting solidarity songs.

The protesters later moved to the Lagos-Ibadan expressway blocking both sides of the road.

For the past few days, hundreds of protesters demanding an end to police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and extortion by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force have blocked the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.