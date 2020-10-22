again,-hoodlums-set-ojodu-police-station,-others-ablaze

Hoodlums on Thursday morning set another facility belonging to the Nigeria Police Force on fire in Ojodu Berger axis of Lagos State, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

Dozens of vehicles were destroyed in the inferno by the mob.

Our correspondent learnt that some of the goods were either stolen or looted by the hoodlums who were said to have been planning the arson since Wednesday morning.

It was gathered that the attack was prevented on Wednesday after the division called for a backup and mounted a roadblock to ward off the hoodlums.

Our correspondent learnt that the hoodlums converged at an uncompleted building behind the Amuf Filling Station at Grammar School bus stop where the police facility was situated and started attacking the station with bottles and stones on Wednesday night and early hours of Thursday.

As at the time of filing this report, officials of the Lagos State Fire are trying to put out the inferno.

