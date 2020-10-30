again-lagos-relaxes-curfew,-10pm-to-6am

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state. The curfew was imposed in the wake of breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.

The curfew which was formerly between 8pm to 6am will now take effect from 10pm till 6am.

In a statement on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso,

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended residents for observing the curfew, “which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities.”

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, urged all residents to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun ‘actions that can threaten our unity.”

The governor, however, advised purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among residents, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.

Vanguard