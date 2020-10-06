Age has nothing to do with demanding for better governance in my country, Wizkid replies Buhari’s aide

By David Royal

Nigerian superstar singer, Ayo Balogun, a.k.a Wizkid, on Tuesday responded to a statement by the Special Assistant to President Muhammdu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, where she described him as a dumb kid for addressing President Muhammadu Buhari the way he did in a tweet.

Onochie had in a tweet described Wizkid as being ignorant, insensitive and behaving like a kid for attacking the president over SARS brutalities and addressing him as ‘old man’.

However, Wizkid responding to Onochie on Tuesday night, told her that age has nothing to do with demanding for better governance in the country and she should be ashamed of herself for making such utterance.

“lol a 77-year-old man is not young ma.. You are a woman and a mother and kids are getting killed by police/sars and this is all you have to say? shame on you!!! shame on you!! I am a father and age has nothing to do with demanding for a better governance in my country!!”

Wizkid had on Sunday in a tweet, told Buhari who was wishing US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick and full recovery from Covid-19 to leave Trump alone and do something about the brutal killings of Nigerian youths in the country by police/SARS.

He wrote “Donald Trump is not your business! Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern u for America! Face your country!”

Responding to Wizkid’s statement, Onochie said “It’s not disrespectful to call anyone old. Its the way and manner Ayo Balogun addressed the President that leaves a sour taste in the mouth. He exhibited crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness. But hey, he’s a #DumbkidNotWhizKid When he grows up, he might learn respect

