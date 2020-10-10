AGN ahead of new film

By Sam Anokam

GERMANY-BASED Nollywood actress, Queen Floxy Nwaka, has officially joined the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Queen Floxy, an Award-winning gospel artiste recently made the move ahead of the completion of her self-produced film.

Queen Floxy Nwaka is currently working on an international blockbuster movie in Germany while her latest album entitled “Console your people” is enjoying massive airplay in Europe.

Members of the guild have applauded Queen Floxy’s move saying her influence as a registered member of the guild will encourage other international actors to register.

She said her love for Nollywood and indeed the creative industry and the need to help create a new vista for the Actors Guild of Nigeria across Europe propelled her to formally join the guild.

“I want to bring new innovation into Nollywood from the diaspora as one of the most robust movie cultures in Europe and indeed across the world, creating jobs and earning foreign exchange for Nigeria,” Queen Floxy noted.

The Nollywood actress, music writer, singer, producer, and promoter is also the CEO of Floxy Foundation International as well as Igbo women Leader in Nurnberg, Germany.