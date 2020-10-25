Daily News

Aguero faces another lay-off with LEG INJURY

MANCHESTER City striker Sergio Aguero faces another spell on the sidelines after suffering a leg muscle injury in Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with West Ham.

City’s all-time leading scorer, was taken off at half-time at London Stadium and will be assessed on Sunday. Argentina international Aguero, 32, only returned last weekend after almost four months out with a knee problem. City’s other recognised striker, Gabriel Jesus, is also sidelined.

Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday (20:00 GMT) before facing Sheffield United in the Premier League next Saturday. Aguero played 65 minutes on his return in the 1-0 Premier League win over Arsenal on 17 October, and scored his 40th Champions League goal as he played 68 minutes of the 3-1 Champions League victory against Porto on Wednesday.

