aib-to-release-four-reports-of-accident-investigation

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has revealed that four reports of accident investigation conducted on aircraft mishaps in the country will be released soon.

AIB commissioner and chief executive officer, (CEO) Engr Akin Olateru, who disclosed this at a one-day sensitisation symposium on the activities of AIB in Kano, said details of the cause of the accident would be released next week.

Although the AIB boss did not reveal the references of reports of the investigation, he stated that the agency had so far released 51 final reports and 32 reports of civil aviation accidents since it was established.

The commissioner, who was represented by Mr Tunji Oketunbi, said the cumbersome nature of the investigation delayed the release of the investigation.

He, however, maintained that AIB under the new dispensation can boast of sophisticated equipment and upgraded safety laboratory as well as world-class professionals that conduct investigations within a limited period of 18 months.

“Our job is to prevent accident by investigating previous incidences and recommend safety network base on International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standard and Recommendation Practices (SARPS) guidelines,” Oketunbi said.

“Accident investigation reports is an exercise that follows global standard and an average period for investigation is 18 months. AIB is now adequately equipped and our safety laboratory is upgrade to meet the quality you can find anywhere in the world.”

Oketunbi said the bureau has signed a memorandum of understanding with France and Benin Republic on accident investigation and other air safety measures. He noted that arrangements had also been concluded for the signing of a similar agreement with Saudi Arabia.

“We were asked to come and conduct investigation in Sao Tome and principle and we did it which is a cross border investigation. AIB is playing a leadership role because it has the support of the Federal Government. So, because our profile is rising that is why the agency is not even the initiator of the collaboration,” Oketunbi said.

He explained that the workshop which drew critical stakeholders and participants was aimed at keeping the public abreast with activities of AIB. He added that the platform would also enable AIB to evaluate its activities through a feedback mechanism from other sister agencies and stakeholders in the industry.

He said AIB will continue to accord priority attention to world-class training for its investigators to enable them to discharge their duties in accordance with the global best practices.

The Regional Aviation Stakeholders Symposium was attended by various stakeholders including representatives of the police, FRSC, NAMA, Customs, Nigerian Army, NSCDC and aviation agencies among others.

