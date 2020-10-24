a’ibom-violence:-police-arrest-10-suspects,-recover-looted-items

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested ten suspects in connection with the violence carried out in Uyo, the State capital Thursday night.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme who disclosed this to newsmen weekend at the Police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, said the suspects were arrested following the quick deployment of Anti-Riot Policemen in conjunction with the efforts of other sister security agencies such as the Army and Department of State Service (DSS).

Amiengheme who listed names of the suspects to include Victor Effiong, Emediong James (female), Imedimfon James; Isaac John Udoh, Sunday James, Wisdom Reuben, Ntiefon Robbert, Akaninyene Livinus, Enobong Sunday, and Isaac Udo, also disclosed that stolen items worth millions of naira were recovered the same day.

He said he had gone round to assess the damages done during the mayhem, and commended the State government for its timely intervention through the imposition of the curfew that assisted in restoring normalcy in the state.

His words, “It is with a heart full of pains that I address you today. The events of the last 24 hours have given me and every concerned Akwa Ibomite a great course for concern. As the lead agency in internal security, we have great respect for peaceful protest and we have acted professionally during its progression in the State.

“However, yesterday, some youths with evil intentions in the guise of #ENDSARS went about vandalizing, looting and burning some Government and private property including the Akwa Ibom State Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC), Anchor Insurance, De Choice Shopping Mall, L.G showroom, and Access Bank Plc.

“I commend the State Government’s timely intervention through the imposition of curfew, as I today went round to ensure strict compliance, and we will continue to do so.

“I am however delighted to inform you that our quick deployment of Anti-Riot Policemen in conjunction with the efforts of sister security agencies such as the Army and DSS, and the efforts of the State Government has restored normalcy in Uyo and the State in general.

“The Command’s efforts have yielded positive results leading to the arrest of some persons and the recovery of stolen items worth millions of naira, as you can see here displayed”

The CP listed the recovered items to include Fourteen Deep Freezers, Six Refrigerators, Eight flat Screen Televisions, Four water dispensers, Sixteen bags of rice; Four Air conditioners, one printer, chairs, and other items.

He assured that the Command would stop at nothing in ensuring that all the looted items were recovered, and thanked the citizens and residents for their peaceful disposition and continued partnership.

“I wish to call on the perpetrators of these dastardly acts to desist forthwith and toe the part of peace, or be willing to bear the full weight of the law, as the Command under my watch will not allow anyone to derail the peaceful nature of the State henceforth”, he warned.

Vanguard