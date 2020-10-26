aig-to-parents:-caution-your-wards-against-being-used-for-mayhem

By Chris Oji Enugu

Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 13, Mohammed Danmallam, has urged parents to caution their wards against being used by desperate politicians and unscrupulous elements to cause mayhem in the country.

Danmallam, whose zone covers Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi States, gave the warning while speaking with reporters Monday in Enugu on strategic deployment to contain all forms of violence in the zone.

The states in the zone, hitherto to the hijacking and disruption of the week-long peaceful #EndSARS protest by hoodlums, had remained very peaceful for several years.

However, the #EndSARS protests was hijacked by hoodlums, who were within a very younger age bracket of between 17 and 23 years.

The AIG noted that all parents must strive now more than before to get a grip hold on their children’s movement and company they keep so that they do not fall into wrong hands this season.

According to him, “I have said it time without number that parents must take charge and responsibility of their wards and the recent event in the country has clearly shown how priceless this advice is.

“We are ready and fully mobilised to face them and operate under the ambits of the law and respect for human rights.

“But we will deal decisively with any child or children that have turned themselves as tools in the hands of desperate politicians and unscrupulous elements to cause mayhem within the society.

“Be warned and stop causing pain to members of the public as well as unnecessary destruction of public and private property,’’ he warned.

The zonal police boss, however, thanked Nigerians and some axis of the zone where residents clearly stood in solidarity with the police to see that no hoodlum or child is let loose to destroy public and private property.

“I will use this medium to thank Nigerians that stood with us, especially the entire Onitsha residents who defended us and ensured that our stations, property and goods/wares of private people in that commercial town are protected.

“Onitsha residents also ensured that no one blocked the free flow of traffic at the River Niger Head-bridge or burnt a tyre there all through till this moment.

“I urge other Nigerians, people living in other localities and towns to emulate the patriotic gesture of Onitsha residents.

“This is our country and we must endeavour to take actions meant to sustain its peace, which will translate to progress and development for all,” he added.

The AIG assured the residents of the zone of the return of normalcy and peace, adding that residents should henceforth go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation or attack by hoodlums.