aig-visits-police-stations-attacked-by-hoodlums- 

By Nwanosike Onu, Awka

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State, Danmallam Mohammed, on Monday visited 17 police stations attacked by EndSARS protesters in the state.

He regretted the killing of four policemen by hoodlums and urged them not to be deterred.

Mohammed urged them to be gallant and protect armouries under them at all costs.

In a statement on Monday at Ukpo in Dunukofia Local Government, the command spokesman, Nkeiruka Nwode, said the IGP’s tour was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Nwode said: “AIG Mohammed has visited some police stations in Anambra State and the Anambra State Revenue House in Awka, Anambra State capital, to ascertain the level of damage by the hoodlums.

“The places the AIG visited include: Ogidi Divisional Station, Central Police Station, Awka, B. Division, Awka, Revenue House and the Anambra State Command Headquarters, Amawbia among others.

“The AIG addressed officers on ground to be gallant in the discharge of their duties and protect their armouries at all costs.

“He cautioned them not to be demoralised by the turn of events recently in the country and in Anambra State, precisely.

“He hailed the DPOs for their firm stand against the vandalism of their stations by the assailants.”

Nwode said the AIG admonished officers to take the opportunity of the current situation in the country to give the force a new face in all ramifications