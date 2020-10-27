air-force-deploys-helicopters-as-looters-descend-on-nysc-camp-in-abuja

The Nigeria Air Force has deployed three helicopters to tackle looters that descended on National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Kubwa, an Abuja suburb, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The helicopters were seen around 10:00 am hovering around the orientation camp. It was unclear if the helicopters touched down in the premises or the identity of the security agents they conveyed.

The Nigeria Army also deployed soldiers to the scene as a number of military trucks were seen heading towards the direction on Tuesday morning.

The possible news of the invasion was not sudden. The Guardian gathered that the invaders hatched the plans to attack the orientation camp on Monday evening after returning from Gwagwalada, which was attacked on Monday.

Some of those that attacked Kubwa, it was learnt, participated in the Gwagwalada stealing.

Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums could have formed some intelligence gathering teams whose duty is to carry out an investigation on certain locations with COVID-19 palliative.

It was also gathered that the unidentified hoodlums were a little late because the security agents and some government officials had moved rice away from the camp when they learnt about the impending invasion.

When the invaders forcefully gained entrance into the camp, there was no rice, but there were other non-edible items such as plastic chairs, tables, television sets and mattresses that are meant for corps members.

Security agents traced the looted items to Kubwa village market which is adjacent to the orientation camp.

Security operatives were understood to have stormed the market in search of the stolen items. But they were resisted by hoodlums who mill around the market.

