air-force-scrambles-f-16s-to-fire-flares-and-warn-unauthorized-plane-away-from-trump’s-arizona-rally

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:38 EDT, 28 October 2020 | Updated: 17:43 EDT, 28 October 2020

Air Force jets were scrambled above Donald Trump‘s rally in Arizona on Wednesday after an unannounced plane flew overhead.

‘Oh, look at that! Look, look, look!’ the president yelled, pointing to the sky.

The F-16 attempted to make contact, and the aircraft initially ignored the jets.

The fighter plane then released flares, and the intruding aircraft then established radio communications and was escorted out the area.

‘They gave the president a little display! How about that? How about that?’ said Trump.

‘I wonder if the fake news caught that? Did you see that, camera? They never turn the camera. They never want to show anything that’s good.’

Flares dropped by a F-16 were used on Wednesday to warn the unauthorized plane away

The jets could be seen flying over the Trump rally in Bullhead, Arizona on Wednesday

Trump was delighted at the show of force, saying repeatedly: ‘How about that?’

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, said that F-16s were dispatched to investigate.

‘At approx. 1400 MDT, NORAD F-16 aircraft investigated a general aviation aircraft that was not in communication with ATC and entered the Temporary Flight Restriction area surrounding Bullhead City, AZ without proper clearance,’ they tweeted.

‘The violating aircraft was non-responsive to initial intercept procedures, but established radio communications after NORAD aircraft deployed signal flares.

‘The aircraft was escorted out of the restricted area by the NORAD aircraft without further incident.’