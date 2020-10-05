Aisha Buhari Asks Nigerian Youths To Explore Creative Industry

Mrs Aisha Buhari in a group photograph with some Corp Members and DG of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has charged Nigerian youths to explore the creative industry which she described as lucrative and youth-driven.

She explained that Nigeria’s “music, movies, arts, ICT and other creative endeavors offer great and lucrative opportunities,” for every Nigerian to explore.

According to her, these sectors are youth-driven and corp members should “please take full advantage of these opportunities.”

Mrs Buhari said this on Sunday during a dinner organised for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Contingent on the recent National Day parade.

She commended the NYSC members for giving Nigerians a memorable 60th independence anniversary during the National Day parade, noting that such stellar performance leads to great success in the future.

READ ALSO: Police Violations Of Young People’s Rights Unacceptable, Annoying – Osinbajo

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, also at the occasion, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for doing a lot through the Social Investment Programme; she highlighted the most recent, the N75b National Youth Investment Fund, designed to finance youth-led innovations.

Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim reaffirmed the commitment of the scheme to justifying the government’s huge investment and spoke glowingly of the role of the scheme in important sectors like education, health, and agriculture as well as strategic national programmes like election, immunization, and SDG Advocacy.