Aity Dennis educates parents on essence of mother tongue

Our Reporter

GOSPEL singer, Aity Dennis has urged parents to endeavour to teach their children their indigenous Nigerian languages.

Dennis made this known in commemoration of the anniversary of her home state, Akwa Ibom and the recent Independence celebration.

Speaking in an interview, Aity admonished parents and mothers especially when she said: “Teach your child your language, the positive aspects of your culture and your native dressing. Teach them to eat and appreciate your native recipes and let them appreciate and be proud of where they come from. We are not Indians, Jamaicans or English. We are Nigerians and we must be proud of our heritage.”

According to the songstress, who has done many songs in her language, one of the objectives of her Foundation, Aity Music Foundation, is to encourage Nigerian musicians to embrace and encourage heritage music.

She says: “We can not be more British than the Britons. Children will learn from what parents do. If our children begin to denigrate their language and culture and be ashamed of it, it is because parents have unconsciously passed across that impression. Much as English is our lingua franca, there is nothing wrong with our languages. Please mothers, wake up, and make sure your child speaks and can sing in your language. That is why it is called mother tongue.”

Aity recently celebrated her 30th marriage anniversary with her hubby, Dr Dennis Inyang.