Ajayi has not withdrawn from race, says ZLP

Our Reporter

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has clarified that its governorship candidate, Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, has not withdrawn from the race.

The party said the purported statement on the social media is fake.

The Director of Media and Publicity, Ajayi Campaign Organisation, said on phone that the withdrawal was a figment of hyperactive imagination. He said those peddling rumours and falsehood are agents of potential losers of the poll.

Akinsola stressed “They are weak and afraid. Ajayi has not withdrawn. Ajayi will not withdraw. He is in the race to win.”

