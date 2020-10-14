‘Ajayi should resign if he has honour’

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

Re-elected Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has advised his deputy and opponent in last Saturday’s governorship election, Agboola Ajayi, to resign.

He spoke to State House correspondents on Tuesday after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari, in company with other governors of the party, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor said he will be willing to forgive his deputy his ‘sins’ if he realises his wrongs and returns to apologise.

Ajayi dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) under which he was elected with Akeredolu and ran for governor on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the just concluded election without resigning from his post.

Akeredolu said even if Ajayi does not resign, his days are numbered, as a new administration will soon be sworn in.