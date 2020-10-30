akeredolu-gives-seven-days-ultimatum-for-submission-of-illegal-arms

Rotimi Akeredolu

— decries low level of policing in Ondo State

–Set up of 25-member Second Term inauguration Committee

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has granted a grace of seven days within which all those in possession of illegal arms and ammunition must turn in such.

The seven days period of grace according to commences from today, Friday October 30, 2020.

This was contained in a statement in Akure by the information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo.

“Akeredolu specifically directed that all such arms and ammunition should be returned to the Commandant of the South West Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun at the Pa Fasoranti’s Gardens, Alagbaka, Akure.

“All those in the category of illegal arms and ammunition bearers are to take advantage of this window of grace to turn in these deadly weapons as security agencies shall take necessary steps against defiance after the seven days period.

The statement said “those who find it difficult to physically present such arms and ammunition for obvious reasons are advised and indeed, encouraged to call 08079999989 for further advice and instructions on appropriate steps to be taken”.

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has expressed concern over what he described as the low level of policing in Ondo State.

“The general observation across the state shows a very low level of policing which is risky to society.

“Of note, policing is key and can only thrive on a note of mutual trust and respect.

“We can all, only strive for a better society and brace up to take maximum advantage of lessons learnt from the unfortunate incidents of the last two weeks.

“Saddening as the events appear, there is is no doubt that a fresh orientation, perception of self appraisal as well as an encouraging mood of sober reflection pervades the Nation”.

Akeredolu, therefore, advised the Police authorities take up their responsibilities as an institution and take charge of the public space for the good of all.

In another development, a 25 member second term inauguration committee has been set up.