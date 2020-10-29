akeredolu-orders-reopening-of-schools-november-2

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has directed that all public and private schools in the state should resume on Monday 2nd of November, 2020.

Schools in the state were closed on Monday 26th October 2020 following #EndSARS protest which turned bloody after it was hijacked by hoodlums.

A statement by the Education, Science and Technology commissioner Femi Agagu in Akure said that the schools are to spend six weeks for the completion of second and third term 2019/2020 academic session.

Agagu pointed out that ” Mr Governor has directed that all schools should resume on Monday 2nd November 2020 now that the State has become peaceful.

Parents and the public, according to him are to note this directive and all schools are to comply.

Vanguard News Nigeria.