Akeredolu orders schools to resume October 19

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

• Condoles with police, families of crash victims



• Ondo APC expels only female lawmaker



• PDP warns gov not to rejoice yet over victory

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has ordered all schools in the state to resume full academic activities by Monday, October 19, 2020.

He further directed that all schools must abide by the COVID-19 preventive guidelines to ensure the safety of members of staff and students.

Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19), Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, who is also the Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, disclosed this, yesterday.

Fatusi said that the governor had instructed the committee to conduct periodic monitoring visits to schools and that any school found not to be complying with the COVID-19 guidelines should be shut.

Besides, the governor has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the authorities of the Nigeria Police, families, and well-wishers of victims of the unfortunate car crash in Akure on Tuesday.

In a statement signed and made available to journalists in Akure, yesterday, by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, the governor said: “As a government, our hearts are with the authorities of the Nigeria Police as well as the immediate families of the departed. This is a shared moment and unfortunately so.”

In another development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has expelled the House of Assemblymember representing Ilaje Constituency II, Semilore Tomomewo.

The party executives in the ward alleged that the lawmaker worked to jeopardise the interest of the party in the just concluded governorship election.

The expulsion was contained in a letter to the state and national leadership of the party, made available to journalists in Akure yesterday, by Mr. Olamigoke Ajimuda and Taid Omosule, the ward chairman and secretary respectively.

MEANWHILE, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the APC not to rejoice yet in the victory of Akeredolu.

The state’s PDP Acting Director, Media, and Publicity, Leye Igbabo, who cautioned the governor to refrain from attacking and harassing the people, said: “It is not yet Uhuru for him and certainly not the time to seek vengeance if he ever needs to do so at all.

“Our party is still studying the election results and how the entire process was largely compromised, and would soon come out with the next line of action aimed at addressing and redressing the infractions.

“Honestly, we expect the governor to have risen above this pettiness if he is desirous of making any progress in the governance of Ondo State.

“In the interim, we do hope that the governor would be magnanimous, at least for the little time the victory would last, rather than dissipating energy on sieving out those who voted and those who did not vote for him.

“We also advise him to divest himself for once of this type of pettiness and work on how Ondo State can regain her glory that had been lost.”