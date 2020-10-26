akeredolu-promises-compensation-for-arsonists’-victims 

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Individuals who lost properties to arsonists and looters in Ondo State would get adequate compensation, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said.

The governor, who condemned destruction of public and private assets by hoodlums, who he said hijacked the #ENDSARS protest, said schools must remain close.

He said the destruction by the hoodlums was worrisome and disheartening.

Akeredolu noted that having assessed the situation in the last few days, he was convinced that the children must remain at home for the time being.

Speaking yesterday at a news briefing in Akure, he said the loss of lives and destruction of public and private properties in Akure, Ondo, Ore and Okitipupa was reprehensible, condemnable and misdirected.

The governor said he is convinced that there is more to it than meets the eye.

On a video by one Adeyinka Godson giving ultimatum to the Igbo to leave the Southwest, Akeredolu described the video as puerile, divisive and revisionist.

He enjoined the Igbo and other ethnic groups in the Southwest to disregard the ultimatum and go about their legitimate activities.

The governor said those arrested in connection with the destruction of properties would face the full wrath of law.

He said: “We will set up a committee to assess the damages and come up with what to be paid. Individuals whose properties were destroyed will be compensated by the state.

“Based on preliminary reports, I undertook a tour of affected areas and assets alongside security chiefs for an on- the-spot assessment.

“I have seen the painful destruction of public assets such as the high court complex, local government secretariat, including school shuttle buses all in Okitipupa, several police stations, vehicles, offices, banks, markets as well as assets of individuals.

“Of note is the Okitipupa Correctional Centre where inmates, including the convicted ones, have been released.

“We express our heartfelt sympathy to one of our illustrious sons, Ife Oyedele, over the malicious and senseless damage done to his home in Okitipupa.”