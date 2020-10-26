akeredolu:-winning-against-odds

From Osagie Otabor, Akure

Any first time visitor to Akure before the governorship election would have the impression that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu would be defeated at the polls. Talks from passengers inside taxis, motorcycle riders known as ‘okada’ were in favour of Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In some restaurants and bar, the stories were the same. All negative for Akeredolu.

A man puts it this way, ‘Go to the streets and everywhere, nobody likes Governor Akeredolu. Jegede will win the election. This is the time of Akure to produce Governor.’ Street walks of Jegede in Akure were like a cult-following as women, elders would defy rains to join in the walk.

However, the massive votes from Akure were not enough to stop Akeredolu who won in 15 out 18 local government areas. He polled 292,830 votes to defeat Jegede who scored 195,791 votes.

Some APC chieftains who described Akeredolu as a man of grace said everybody opted to work for him even though he was not liked. In 2016, Akeredolu defied all odds and permutations to win the APC primaries and defected the ruling PDP.

The bad blood generated in the aftermath of the 2016 APC primary caused sharp division within the ranks of the party as Akeredolu was accused of only rewarding those in the ‘Aketi team’. Akeredolu was accused of not doing anything to unite the party. He was also said to be running a government of father, mother and son as well as giving contracts to his friends from Ibadan and outside the state.

Before the 2019 general elections, the Ondo APC held parallel congresses with the governor’s faction producing Ade Adetimehin while the faction backed by the Unity Forum produced Idowu Otetubi. In the general elections, the Ondo APC could not resolve its differences. Some of its members backed by Akeredolu contested on the Action Alliance (AA) platform. It was a colossal damage to the party as it lost the presidential election and two senatorial seats. Governor Akeredolu was later suspended from the APC for anti-party activities. To his opponents, his suspension was a big ploy to deny him the second term ticket.

The Unity Forum led by former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, comprised of aggrieved APC chieftains who vowed that Akeredolu would not secured the party’s ticket for a second term. Individual ambitions led to crack in the forum as it could not support a consensus aspirants. Chief Olusola Oke that was picked as consensus aspirant was rejected by nine others who went ahead to contest the party’s primary.

Governor Akeredolu also dared the Forum. In his usual style, he said nobody could have done anything him if he decided to appoint his son, Babajide, as Chief of Staff. He equally declared that he was no longer ready for peace talks with the forum.

The first point of grace working for Akeredolu was when the push by the forum for a direct primary failed and the National leadership of the APC stood its ground on the indirect primary. Before the commencement of the primary, aspirants like Jimi Odimayi, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Segun Abrahams stepped down for Akeredolu.

After the primary, other aspirants including aggrieved APC chieftains had a reason to support Akeredolu. Some chieftains from Ondo South supported Akeredolu second term despite noting liking him because of the understanding that power would shift to the zone in 2024.

Senator Ajayi Boroffice keyed into Akeredolu second term because it could help his return to the National Assembly. The Akoko axis of Ondo North also voted massively for Akeredolu to enable it produce the governor when next it is zoned to the region.

Besides the political consideration of Akeredolu’s victory, he performed to the admiration of his opponents. Akeredolu completed projects awarded during the administration of late Olusegun Agagu and continued with some projects of Mimiko.