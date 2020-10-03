 Akeredolu’s support base is massive, can’t lose governorship poll — Ojogo

Rotimi Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of Rotimi Akeredolu Campaign Organization in the Ondo governorship election, Hon. Donald Ojogo has said that the support base of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is massive and can’t lose the coming election.

Ojogo who is the state’s information and Orientation commissioner said the factors in his favour and those against his opponents are many and strong enough to see him through even with a very wide margin.

He spoke with newsmen in Akure ahead of the next Saturday poll.

According to him “The support base of the Governor is massive. To begin with, the APC is no doubt the largest party in the State and its membership has been increasing by the day.

“This means there is quite a lot of people, that is our members, out there canvassing support for him.

“On the other hand, the main opposition PDP is divided with a breakaway faction to face it in the ZLP. The two factions are bound to destroy each other as things are going.

“You must also know that the APC has more vote-worthy political heavyweights than the other political parties put together. For example, Chief Olusola Oke has never lost an election in Ilaje and he is still very popular with his people.

If you add the Aiyedatiwa factor to that and you will know that the Local government is for Akeredolu.

“If you go to Akoko, Akeredolu can go to bed with the two house of reps members, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo and Adejoro Adeogun who are highly popular and influential among their constituents.

“Yet they are just two of the heavyweights that notably include Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, and the new sensation Rear Admiral Alade, just to name a few.

“In any case, the PDP has gone into the sleep mode in Akoko while the ZLP is an unknown stranger there.”

Ojogo said he could not mention the other local governments just to keep his narrative short but that the situation was similar in them.

” The most influential in Akeredolu’s support base is the traditional rulers.

“All over the State, they don’t joke with Akeredolu at all. To them, his re-election is a foregone conclusion.

” I won’t name names but you do know that the traditional rulers of Owo division have met at the palace of Olowo of Owo even before the primary elections to endorse him for the second term. Honestly, I don’t know any traditional ruler that is not solidly behind Akeredolu,” he explained.

“Go to the street to feel the pulse of the people. It’s Aketi everywhere except in a few areas where the oppositions enjoy some pockets of support.

“But this shouldn’t be surprising. Governor Akeredolu is simply superb and extraordinary with solid leadership qualities.

“He has creditably discharged the contents of his mandate and put smiles on the faces of many.

” He has confronted the challenges of poverty, hunger, and unemployment by embarking on various programs and projects that directly touch the lives of the people positively.

” He has plans to do more with emphasis on industrialization, deep seaport development, bitumen exploitation, expansion in infrastructure and social services, and ultimately massive employment generation.

” So why wouldn’t he defeat his opponents’ hands down? Surprisingly none of them has come out with any action plan superior to that of Akeredolu.

” All we have been hearing are general statements without substance. How can you be contesting to be governor without presenting the people with any blueprint? I just don’t understand.

Ojogo said, “In any case, why should we hand over the affairs of this State to a political novice or to someone with doubtful academic qualification?”

